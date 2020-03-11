|
|
Brigita Duffy, 90, Valley City, N.D., passed away Tuesday, March 10, in Sheyenne Care Center. Visitation will be Monday, March 16 from 4pm-6pm at Oliver-Nathan Funeral Chapel, Valley City. The funeral service will be 10 am Friday, April 10, 2020 at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, Valley City. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Oliver-Nathan Funeral Chapel, Valley City. An online guestbook is available at www.olivernathanchapel.com.
Published in Valley City Times-Record on Mar. 12, 2020