Bruce Allen Mjoen, 73, a longtime Crookston, MN resident, passed away Monday evening, April 6, 2020, in the Villa St. Vincent with his loving family at his side. Bruce was born in Valley City and lived their as a child.
A Memorial Service for Bruce will be held at the First Presbyterian Church in Crookston, MN once the restrictions relating to COVID-19 have been lifted. Military Honors will be provided by the Minnesota National Guard Honors Team of Moorhead, and the Crookston Veterans Council. Burial will take place in the Oakdale Cemetery, Crookston. Arrangements by www.stenshoelhouske.com
Published in Valley City Times-Record on Apr. 9, 2020
