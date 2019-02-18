Calvin Theodore Lettenmaier, age 91, lifelong resident of the Sanborn, ND area, passed away peacefully at his farm home on February 15, 2019. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 AM Friday, February 22nd at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sanborn. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Sacred Heart Catholic Church and one hour before the Mass Friday morning. A prayer service will be held at 7:00 PM Thursday evening at the church. Interment will be in Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery in the spring.

Calvin was born on October 1, 1927 to Theodore and Clara (Johnson) Lettenmaier. He attended grade school at Gray Country School and graduated from Sanborn High School in 1945. He served in the Army Air Force and returned to Sanborn to farm. He married Ilah Mae Kronebusch, his high school sweetheart, on October 19, 1948 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sanborn. They raised five sons and two daughters on the farm. Calvin proudly served his community as a Hemen Township Assessor, school board president, Barnes County Water Board member and Farm Service Agency member, a member of the Valley City Eagles Club and the Valley City Elks Lodge. He was also a member of the Eckelson-Sanborn American Legion Post 202 for 62 years, held all local offices and marched in countless Independence Day parades in Sanborn. He was a catechism teacher for many years and a Sacristan at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Calvin loved to dance with his wife and will be fondly remembered for his quick wit and storytelling. Calvin's greatest love was for his family.

He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Ilah Mae; sons Duane (Loretta), David (Maureen), Kent (Connie); daughters Maribeth (Richard 'Olly') Larson and Leanne (Jerry) Hayes as well as daughters-in-law Sandi and Mary. He also leaves behind 17 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, sister Becky Aarestad, aunt Alpha Johnson, sisters in law, Sharon Kronebusch and Jean Kihne and many nieces, nephews and godchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sons Theodore and Jerome, grandson Steven, sister Glee and brother Darrell.

Funeral arrangements by the Lerud Mathias Funeral Home of Valley City. An online guestbook is available at www.lerudschuldt.com Published in Valley City Times-Record on Feb. 19, 2019