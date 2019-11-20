Home

Carl Burton, 56, passed away Wednesday, November 20, 2019, peacefully at home after a courageous fight with cancer.
Visitation: Friday, November 22, 2019, from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls and will resume one-hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday.
Service: Saturday, November 23, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at First Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls.
Clergy: Reverend Gretchen Enoch
Interment: First Lutheran North Cemetery, Fergus Falls
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com
Published in Valley City Times-Record on Nov. 22, 2019
