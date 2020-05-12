Carlton Anderson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Carlton's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carlton A. Anderson, 89, Valley City, ND, formerly of Petersburg, ND passed away Monday, May 11, in Sheyenne Care Center, Valley City.
A private family service will be held at a later date with inurnment in the Petersburg Lutheran Cemetery, Petersburg, ND.
Arrangements for Carlton have been entrusted to the care of the Oliver-Nathan Funeral Chapel, Valley City, ND. An online guestbook is available at www.oliver-nathanchapel.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Valley City Times-Record from May 12 to May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Oliver-Nathan Funeral Chapel
251 Central Ave S
Valley City, ND 58072
(701) 845-2414
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 12, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved