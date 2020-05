Carlton A. Anderson, 89, Valley City, ND, formerly of Petersburg, ND passed away Monday, May 11, in Sheyenne Care Center, Valley City.A private family service will be held at a later date with inurnment in the Petersburg Lutheran Cemetery, Petersburg, ND.Arrangements for Carlton have been entrusted to the care of the Oliver-Nathan Funeral Chapel, Valley City, ND. An online guestbook is available at www.oliver-nathanchapel.com