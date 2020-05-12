My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
Carlton A. Anderson, 89, Valley City, ND, formerly of Petersburg, ND passed away Monday, May 11, in Sheyenne Care Center, Valley City.
A private family service will be held at a later date with inurnment in the Petersburg Lutheran Cemetery, Petersburg, ND.
Arrangements for Carlton have been entrusted to the care of the Oliver-Nathan Funeral Chapel, Valley City, ND. An online guestbook is available at www.oliver-nathanchapel.com
Published in Valley City Times-Record from May 12 to May 19, 2020.