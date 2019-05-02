|
|
Carol A. Borchert, 71, passed away on Wednesday, May 1st 2019, at Jacobson Memorial Hospital Care Center in Elgin, ND.
The Memorial Service will be held at 1:00pm MT Saturday, May 4, 2019 at St. Theresa's Catholic Church in Carson. Fr Dennis Schafer will officiate with burial in the Carson Community Cemetery.
Carol is survived by her children Shelly Borchert of Fargo; Grant Borchert of Carson; mother Lucille Ratzlaff of Valley City; brother James Ratzlaff of Wahpeton, sister Connie (Irv) Hone of Valley City; also numerous nieces, nephews, great -nieces and great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband Oscar Borchert; father Walter Ratzlaff; sister-in-law Mary Ratzlaff.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.evansonjensenfuneralhome.com.
Published in Valley City Times-Record on May 3, 2019