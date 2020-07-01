1/1
Carol Jean (Bong) Stoll
Carol Jean (Bong) Stoll passed away peacefully in her home in the presence of her family in Lilburn, Georgia under the care of Hospice on February 1, 2020. A memorial service will be held at Faith Lutheran Church in Valley City, ND on Saturday the 11th of July, 2020 at 11:00 AM. The service will be livestreamed at www.lerudschuldt.com where the online guestbook is available as well. She will be laid to rest at Woodbine Cemetery next to her infant son, parents, and grandparents.
Carol Jean was born the first of six to Eugene and Ada (Olson) Bong on October 11, 1933. She was baptized and confirmed at First Lutheran Church (now Faith Lutheran) in Valley City, ND. She grew up in Valley City. She married Kenneth Stoll and they resided primarily in Florida and Georgia and were parents to 7 children. Professionally, Carol was an Administrative Medical Secretary employed by Emory University Clinic in Atlanta, Georgia. Upon retirement in 2007, she moved back to Valley City to be with her mother until her passing in 2010. She then returned to Georgia to be near her children and grandchildren.
She enjoyed photography as a hobby, loved music, and sang beautifully. She especially enjoyed listening to and singing along with her mother's gospel recordings. On the day she went to heaven, she was doing just that.
Carol Jean is survived by her sons Hubert, Steven, and Brian; daughters Theresa, Denise, and Angela; 14 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren; her brothers Erroll, Damon, and Jason; sisters Connie Seaborn and Kay Holm. She is preceded in death by her infant son, Kenneth Craig Jr., her parents and grandparents.
Arrangements entrusted to Lerud-Schuldt-Mathias Funeral home of Valley City.

Published in Valley City Times-Record from Jul. 1 to Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Lerud-Schuldt-Mathias Funeral Home
515 Central Ave North
Valley City, ND 58072
701-845-3232
