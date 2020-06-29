Carol "Jeannie" (Wika) Jendro, 71, Valley City, ND (formerly) of Chaffee, ND, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on June 27, 2020, at home under the care of Hospice.
Carol was born November 30, 1948, in Fargo, ND, to Alex and Florence (Koval) Wika and lived on the Grommesh farm near Casselton until Florence's death in 1953. The children were split up between aunts and uncles. Carol and her brother, Paul, went to live with Paul and Eleanor (Koval) Wika near Casselton until they moved to California. Carol graduated from Whittier High School in 1966. On May 4, 1968, she married the love of her life, Daryle Jendro. They welcomed Jennifer Lee and Christopher Rae before moving back to Daryle's hometown of Chaffee where they later welcomed their third child, Rebecca Elene. Carol worked for the Chaffee Public School until it closed in 1994. She worked several temporary jobs until she was hired with the City of Fargo in the Human Resources Department until her retirement in 2011.
Carol was passionate about quilting, genealogy, her special pets, scrapbooking, cross-stitch and her flower beds. She has a special love for horses and rodeos. They even made a few trips to Cheyenne, WY, for the rodeos.
Carol is survived by her husband of 52 years, Daryle; children: Jenni (Matt) Richman of Tower City, ND, Chris Jendro of Fargo, ND, and Beckie (Jamie) Thebo of Valley City, ND; grandchildren: Jake Richman of Tower City, Sam Richman of Fargo and Emma, Cole and Taylor Fiedler of Valley City; siblings: Butch (Carol) Wika of West Fargo, Rita Galindo of Long Beach, CA, Wally (Janet) Wika of Hillsboro, ND and Terry (Bev) Wika of Hillsboro, ND.
Carol was preceded in death by her mother: Eleanor Wika and brother: Paul D. Wika.
The family would like to thank the wonderful and loving staff of Hospice of the Red River Valley.
In lieu of floral arrangements, please send a memorial to Hospice of the Red River Valley, Attn: Development, 1701 38th St. S. Suite 101, Fargo, ND 58103 or South Central Senior Center, P.O. Box 298, Valley City, ND 58072
Public Funeral Service: 1 p.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020, at West Funeral Home Chapel in West Fargo, with Visitation held one hour prior to her service.
