Carol Ann Sortland, age 79, of Fargo, ND (formerly Litchville, ND) passed away July 25, 2019 at Elim Rehab and Care Center, Fargo, ND.
Carol was born October 2, 1939 in Courtenay, ND to Guy and Elsie (Berndt) Braa, the youngest of four children. When she was four years old, the family moved to a farm near Dazey, ND. Carol attended Laketown School through fourth grade, and then attended Dazey Public School. She graduated from Dazey High School in 1957. Carol attended Valley City State University and taught school for one year in Woodworth, ND. She received her degree in 1960 and then accepted a position at Litchville School to teach fourth grade, where she taught for the next three years.
Carol met her future husband, Charles Sortland, at Community Lanes in Litchville. They were married July 14, 1962 at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Dazey, ND. They built a new home on the Sortland family farm where they farmed and raised cattle. Charles and Carol resided on the family farm until 2012 when Carol moved to Fargo due to health reasons, with Charles joining her shortly after. Charles passed away in 2016.
During her life, Carol was active in a variety of activities including ladies aide, bowling with a group of neighbor ladies, doing craft work, gardening, baking treats and homemade bread for her family, and helping on the family farm. Carol loved planning annual family vacations every summer and many wonderful memories were made on those trips. Perhaps the thing that gave her the most enjoyment, in addition to her family, was spending time with the various animals on the farm. The cats, dogs, horses and cattle were spoiled by her.
Carol is survived by four daughters: Yvonne Sortland Stegner, Bowman, ND; Karen (Curt) Erickson, Davenport, ND; Robin (Lynn) Jensen, Claremont, SD; Tanya (Darin) Leick, Valley City, ND; eleven grandchildren: Maren Stegner, Bowman, ND; Kara Stegner, Minneapolis, MN; Kjersten Stegner, Sidney, MT; Levi Stegner, Grand Forks, ND; Eve Stegner, Amidon, ND; Alexandra and Madison Erickson, both Fargo ND; Kayla and Abigail Jensen, both Claremont, SD; and Noah and Maisie Leick, both Valley City, ND; two sisters: Doris Dibley, Wolverton, MN, Betty Liljenquist, Cooperstown, ND, and one brother, Norm (Jan) Evans, Bismarck, ND. Carol is preceded in death by her husband and parents.
A Celebration of Life service will be held 1 pm Thursday, August 1, at the Sheyenne Riverbend Farm Chapel, Valley City, ND. Inurnment will be in Elim Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to Elim Evangelical Free Church Cemetery, Elim Rehab and Care Center, or Hospice of the Red River Valley.
The family would like to express sincere gratitude to the staff of Elim Rehab and Care Center for the friendship and care provided to Carol and her family over the past years, many of whom she considered family, and to Hospice of the Red River Valley for their care.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Oliver-Nathan Funeral Chapel, Valley City. An online guestbook is available at oliver-nathanchapel.com
Published in Valley City Times-Record on July 29, 2019