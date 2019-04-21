Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Cecelia McFadgen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cecelia McFadgen

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Cecelia McFadgen Obituary
The funeral service for Cecelia McFadgen, 91, rural Valley City, ND will be on Saturday, April 27, 2019 in Epworth United Methodist Church at 2:00 PM. Visitation will be held there on Friday from 5:00-7:00 PM with a prayer service beginning at 7. She will be buried at Woodbine Cemetery, Valley City. Cecelia passed away at her home under the care of CHI Home Health and Hospice and her loving family on April 18, 2019.
Lerud Mathias Funeral Home is assisting her family with arrangements. An online guestbook is available at www.lerudschuldt.com
Published in Valley City Times-Record from Apr. 22 to Apr. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.