The funeral service for Cecelia McFadgen, 91, rural Valley City, ND will be on Saturday, April 27, 2019 in Epworth United Methodist Church at 2:00 PM. Visitation will be held there on Friday from 5:00-7:00 PM with a prayer service beginning at 7. She will be buried at Woodbine Cemetery, Valley City. Cecelia passed away at her home under the care of CHI Home Health and Hospice and her loving family on April 18, 2019.
Lerud Mathias Funeral Home is assisting her family with arrangements. An online guestbook is available at www.lerudschuldt.com
Published in Valley City Times-Record from Apr. 22 to Apr. 24, 2019