Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lerud Schuldt Funeral Home - Valley City
515 Central Ave North
Valley City, ND 58072
701-845-3232
Resources
More Obituaries for Charleen Tharaldson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charleen Tharaldson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charleen Tharaldson Obituary
Charleen Rae Tharaldson, age 56, passed away July 13, 2019 at her home in Dazey, ND. She was under the care of Hospice of the Red River Valley, enduring a lengthy battle with renal failure. Her partner and companion David Martin was by her side.
A memorial service for Charleen will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 11AM in the Dazey Assembly of God Church with Pastor Foster Beckstrand officiating.
Lerud Mathias Funeral Home of Valley City is assisting Charleen's family with arrangements. An online guestbook is available at www.lerudschuldt.com
Published in Valley City Times-Record on July 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now