Charleen Rae Tharaldson, age 56, passed away July 13, 2019 at her home in Dazey, ND. She was under the care of Hospice of the Red River Valley, enduring a lengthy battle with renal failure. Her partner and companion David Martin was by her side.
A memorial service for Charleen will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 11AM in the Dazey Assembly of God Church with Pastor Foster Beckstrand officiating.
Lerud Mathias Funeral Home of Valley City is assisting Charleen's family with arrangements. An online guestbook is available at www.lerudschuldt.com
Published in Valley City Times-Record on July 16, 2019