Charles "Chuck" Solum age 87 of Moorhead, MN, died Friday, July 3, 2020 at Rosewood on Broadway, Fargo, ND.
Chuck was born to Garnet and Grace (Cyr) Solum of Barnesville, MN, on July 15, 1932. He grew up in Barnesville and graduated from Barnesville High School in 1950. Chuck spent many happy summer days on Pelican Lake. In his youth he worked in his father's grocery store in Barnesville.
After high school, Chuck joined the Army. He served two years during the occupation of Germany after WWII. He then attended Valley City State College in North Dakota where he earned a degree in business. He then accepted a sales position with the Proctor & Gamble Company where he worked for 35 years.
It was in Moorhead where he met the love of his life, Gertrude "Gert" Amann, who was employed as a teacher in the Moorhead school district. Two years later, in 1960, they were married. They made their home in Moorhead where they raised their two children and spent summers at the lake cabin.
Chuck was a dedicated family man, as husband, father and later grandfather. He was a very active man all his life, but he knew how to balance it with planned family vacations.
Chuck and Gert were active members at St. Joseph's Parish in Moorhead and in summer at St. Mary's parish on Pelican Lake, MN. Chuck served as usher in both parishes. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus. He served and supported the Charitable Concerns Committee of St. Joseph's church. Chuck was also a member of the American Legion club in Moorhead.
Chuck was an ardent supporter of all Moorhead sporting events and was a member of the Moorhead Athletic Association. He was a great outdoorsman and had many hobbies during his life. His favorite was spending summers at the lake with family and friends.
Chuck and his family were long time members of the Pelican Lake Yacht Club. He enjoyed sailboat racing with his son and friends as crew. Later he served as the Principle Race Officer for the club. In winter Chuck enjoyed attending local sporting events, working out at the YMCA and taking his family on ski trips to the mountains. Chuck and Gert enjoyed spending warm winter vacations in Florida and Texas.
Unfortunately, in his later years, Alzheimer's disease began to affect Chuck's memory, but despite his disease, he never forgot his strong faith. The family is grateful for the loving care he received at Rosewood on Broadway. Chuck will be greatly missed by family and friends.
Chuck is survived by his wife, Gertrude (Amann) Solum; son, Jeff Solum; daughter, Katie (Brian) Hornstein; five grandchildren, Renata Solum (Andrew) Charboneau, Brady Solum, Ian Solum, Matthew Hornstein and Lauren Hornstein; siblings, Sister Francis Solum (OSB), Texas, Mary (Solum) Hogan, Texas, John (Judy) Solum, Florida, and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Garnet and Grace (Cyr) Solum; brother, Garnet Jr. "Al" (Joan) Solum, infant brother, Maurice Solum and brother-in-law, Mike Hogan.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, July 10, 2020 at 11:00 AM with a visitation beginning one hour before the service at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Moorhead, MN.
Online guestbook and video tribute at www.wrightfuneral.com