Charles Kinney, 85 of Jamestown, ND passed on Tuesday, December 1st of Covid at Ava Maria Village Jamestown, ND.

Charles Fredrick Kinney was born on August 25th, 1935 in Jamestown, ND to Joseph and Lydia Kinney. He grew up and attended school in Jamestown. Charles worked construction, drove commercial bus and as a janitor at Washington school before retirement.

Charles married Janice Peterson on September 10th, 1958 in Jamestown, ND. He enjoyed caring for and spending time with his family. Charles loved listening to music and taking long road trips with his wife.

Charles is survived by his daughter Marlee (Drew) Siewert, Sister-in-law Sharon Kinney and Son-in-law Richard Cossette. Grandchildren Paul Johnson, Scott Johnson, Joshua (Emily) Siewert and Judson (Cassie) Siewert. Great-grandchildren Kendra Braton, Jude Johnson, Bella Siewert, Easton Siewert, Jannis Johnson, Hayden Siewert and Cole Siewert.

He was proceeded in death by his wife of 60 years Janice, his parents, daughter Kim Cossette and brothers, Adam and Kenneth Kinney.

Private family funeral services will be held at Eddy Funeral Home, 621 First Avenue South, Jamestown, ND at 10AM Saturday, December 5th, 2020.

Arrangements are in the care of Eddy Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store