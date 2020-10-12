Charles Olsberg

Charles Lenny Olsberg, 84 of Lisbon, North Dakota formerly of Kathryn, North Dakota passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at Parkside Lutheran Home, Lisbon.

Charlie was born on August 4, 1936 in Valley City, North Dakota the son of Jens and Alfelda (Mickkelson) Olsberg. He was raised and educated in Kathryn, graduating from high school in 1954. Charlie helped on the family farm and eventually enlisted in the United States Army. After receiving an honorable discharge, he worked in the oil fields in Louisiana and North Dakota. In the late 70s and early 80s, he operated the harness shop and bar in Kathryn. He later returned to the oil fields until his retirement in 1991.

Charlie enjoyed having a cold beer and spending time with his friends. He was also known for his dry sense of humor.

Charlie is survived by his son, Jens (Cristie) Olsberg of Erath, LA; two granddaughters, Reiss Olsberg and Kylie Broussard; nephews, Rocky and Scott Haas, nieces, and cousins.

Charlie was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Jean Haas, nephews, Wyman and Mark Haas, niece, Julie H. Romero.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to Waldheim Lutheran Church or Cemetery (PO Box 198, Kathryn, Nd 58049).

Graveside Service: Wednesday, October 14. 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Waldheim Cemetery, rural Kathryn, ND.

(Armstrong Funeral Home)

