|
|
Cheryl (Hansen) Olson 1917-2019
Cheryl was born in Alice, North Dakota daughter of Elizabeth(Bessie) and Harry Hansen. Cheryl and her sister Elaine graduated from Buffalo, N.D. high school. Cheryl graduated from NDSU with a major in Home Economics. She taught Home Economics in Benson County and in Valley City.
Married Willard Olson(deceased), survived by 4 children, W. John Olson (Diane), Jane Servais ( Mike), Lynn Olson ( Maggie), Vicki (Dominique and grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Lived on the family farm in Tower City until moving to West Fargo.
Cheryl worked at DeLandreces until retirement. Cheryl belonged to North Dakota Homemakers and was a past president. Cheryl also was a 4-H leader for 25 years and extension agent. Cheryl was an ultimate teacher and taught quilting, knitting, Brazilian embroidery, upholstery, and tailoring.
Cheryl loved traveling, photography, sewing and gardening. She made 8 trips to Paris and Europe, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand, Hawaii, Canada, and Mexico.
Willard and Cheryl wintered in Mission, Texas, where she belonged to the quilters' guild and taught quilting. She made many good friends and enjoyed working part time at the Black Iris clothing boutique.
Married Edward Benson( deceased)
She has been living with Lynn and Maggie for the last year and a half and under Hospice care.
A celebration of life will be held in Tower City Community Center August 24th 1-3 PM.
All Memorials should be sent to Hospice or the .
Published in Valley City Times-Record on Aug. 21, 2019