1/1
Christian (Chris) Jantzen
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Christian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Christian (Chris) Jantzen, 64, Valley City, N.D., passed away Saturday, August 1, 2020, in his home of natural causes.
Chris was born September 10, 1955 in Seattle, Washington to Elizabeth (Young) Jantzen and Gordon Jantzen. He moved throughout his life and returned to Valley City where he called home.
Following his graduation from Valley City High School Chris went to work. He worked maintenance jobs around Valley City that included the Open Door Center. For a period of time, Chris lived in Fargo, ND working for the Fargo Public School district in maintenance. He returned to Valley City and worked for John Deere Manufacturing.
Chris was an avid fisherman, hunter, and maintained a great garden. In his "younger" years he enjoyed sports, especially being a boxer in the boxing club of Valley City.
Chris is survived by his brothers, Dan and Tim; sisters, Sue and Patty; nieces, Tanya, Jenny, Kimberly; and his nephew Brian.
Chris was preceded in death by his parents.
A private family graveside service will be held at St. Catherine's Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Oliver-Nathan Funeral Chapel, Valley City. An online guestbook is available at www.oliver-nathanchapel.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Valley City Times-Record from Aug. 11 to Aug. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved