Christian (Chris) Jantzen, 64, Valley City, N.D., passed away Saturday, August 1, 2020, in his home of natural causes.
Chris was born September 10, 1955 in Seattle, Washington to Elizabeth (Young) Jantzen and Gordon Jantzen. He moved throughout his life and returned to Valley City where he called home.
Following his graduation from Valley City High School Chris went to work. He worked maintenance jobs around Valley City that included the Open Door Center. For a period of time, Chris lived in Fargo, ND working for the Fargo Public School district in maintenance. He returned to Valley City and worked for John Deere Manufacturing.
Chris was an avid fisherman, hunter, and maintained a great garden. In his "younger" years he enjoyed sports, especially being a boxer in the boxing club of Valley City.
Chris is survived by his brothers, Dan and Tim; sisters, Sue and Patty; nieces, Tanya, Jenny, Kimberly; and his nephew Brian.
Chris was preceded in death by his parents.
A private family graveside service will be held at St. Catherine's Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Oliver-Nathan Funeral Chapel, Valley City.