Charles "Chuck" Meikle, 75, of Spiritwood, ND, passed away Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Sanford on Broadway, Fargo, ND.

Charles Henry Meikle was born November 9, 1944, at Trinity Hospital, Jamestown, ND, the son of Howard and Catherine (Goffe) Meikle. He grew up on the family farm near Spiritwood and graduated from Jamestown High School in 1962. Chuck married Joan Mickelson on April 19, 1967 and they made their home on the farm near Spiritwood.

Chuck was very civic-minded and was involved as a Stutsman County Fair Director for 36 years, North Dakota State Fair Board Member for 34 years. He was recognized as the North Dakota Association of Fairs Fair Person of the Year 1999; inducted into the North Dakota Fairman's Hall of Fame 2000; received the American Heritage Award with International Association of Fairs and Exhibitions 2000; and became an Honorary Member of the North Dakota State Fair Association 2018. He was also a Hunter Education Instructor for 31 years. Chuck was a member of the Eagles Club for 49 years, American Legion for 53 years, North Dakota Army National Guard from October 1964 to October 1970, Tri County Trap & Wildlife for 36 years, and North Dakota Farm Bureau for 43 years.

In his younger days, Chuck enjoyed spending time at Spiritwood Lake roller skating at the pavilion, dancing at the Eagles in Valley City with Joan and playing cards with neighbors. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing with family and friends. He never missed an opportunity to visit with anyone he came in contact with. His greatest accomplishments were spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren, Austin and Emma. Chuck took in every opportunity he could to cheer them both on, Austin in swimming and Emma running cross country and track. Austin and Emma were Chuck's greatest cheering section when it came to his health.

Chuck also enjoyed giving back to the youth in the community through 4-H and FFA and this showed with his years of service to the Stutsman County Fair Board and North Dakota State Fair. He and Joan retired from farming in 1987.

He is survived by his wife Joan of 53 years; daughters, Karla Meikle and Kerrie (Dan) Schlecht; grandson, Austin and granddaughter Emma; sister, Mary Jean (LeRoy) Bertsch; sisters-in-law, Harriet Rode, Judy Riley, Betty Dilts; brother-in-law, Roger (Laurie) Mickelson; and many nieces and nephews.

Chuck was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Catherine Meikle; a baby brother; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Louise and Ben Mickelson.

Rosary: 6:45 p.m., Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Williams Funeral Home, Jamestown with a Vigil Service to follow at 7:00 p.m.

Memorial Service: Private Service will be held at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Wimbledon with Father Sean Mulligan officiating.

Burial: Sacred Heart Cemetery, Sanborn, ND.

Arrangements are in the care of Williams Funeral Home, Jamestown.

