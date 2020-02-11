|
The memorial service for Clarence F. Englebretson, 79, Valley City, North Dakota will be 2 pm Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at the Sheyenne Care Center, Valley City, with Deacon Jim McAllister officiating. Clarence died Sunday, February 9, at the Sheyenne Care Center.
Clarence Frank Englebretson was born February 4, 1941 in Reedsberg, Wisconsin, the son of Clarence and Dorthea (Mueller) Englebretson. He attended and graduated from Wisconsin Dells High School. Clarence joined the US Navy and served in Vietnam. In his early years he enjoyed fishing. He was also a NASCAR fan. His free spirit led him to travel to many places in the US and he eventually landed in Valley City where he made his home. Clarence was a staple in Valley City. He had a kind heart and made many friends in the community. He was always willing to help someone in need and never expect anything in return. Clarence loved nature and animals.
He is survived by his sister, Jean Berlin, Loaganville, Wisconsin and his many friends in the Valley City community.
He is preceded in death by his parents and a brother.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Oliver-Nathan Funeral Chapel, Valley City. An online guestbook is available at www.oliver-nathanchapel.com
Published in Valley City Times-Record on Feb. 12, 2020