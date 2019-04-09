|
Claudia Swanson, 67, of Jamestown, ND, passed away Monday, April 8, 2019 at Sanford Health, Fargo, ND.
Claudia Jo was born June 26, 1951, in Valley City, ND, the daughter of LeRoy and Frances (Theil) Bauer. She graduated from Valley City High School in 1969. Claudia married Ricky Swanson in California in 1969 and they lived in Los Angeles for a year. They moved back to Valley City, and then to Jamestown in 1976. Claudia worked for Linda's Floral and then for Don's House of Flowers. Her passions were painting, gardening, flowers, traveling, and spending time with her grandchildren.
Claudia is survived by her husband, Ricky Swanson; son, Victor (Nicole Oster) Swanson; daughter, Jodi (James) Taylor; two grandchildren, William and Emilee; sister, Linda (Dave) Nagel; and special friend, Carrie Jenson.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and best friend, Cheryl Koch.
Memorial Service: 2:00 p.m., Monday, April 15, 2019 at Victory Lutheran Brethren Church, Jamestown, with Rev. Shawn Bowman officiating.
Arrangements are in the care of Eddy Funeral Home, Jamestown.
Published in Valley City Times-Record on Apr. 10, 2019