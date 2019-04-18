Clayton E. Jensen, 90 died on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Ecumen-Emmanuel Nursing Home under the care of Hospice of the RRV.

Clayton was born on February 22, 1928 to Edward and Florence (Flint) Jensen. He grew up and received his secondary education in Stanley, ND. He enlisted in the U.S. Army and served as a medical corpsman in Germany from 1946 to 1948. He graduated from Concordia College, Moorhead, MN in 1952. Clayton married Gloria Lorraine Palm on September 27, 1952 in Fargo.

Clayton received a BS in medicine at the University of ND transferring to Bowman Gray School of Medicine, Winston Salem, NC where he received the MD degree. After further training their family settled in Valley City, ND in 1960 to pursue a career in family medicine. He took a year long sabbatical in 1974-75, joining the department of Family Medicine to assist in the development of the family practice curriculum for the fledging 4-year medical school. He also participated in the development of Family Medicine residency programs in Fargo and Minot. He returned to active practice in Valley City until 1985 when they moved to Fargo and he rejoined the faculty practice of the School of Medicine and was named Chair of the Department of Family Medicine. Clayton also served as Interim Dean of the School of Medicine for two years prior to his retirement in June 1996.

He served on a host of non-profit boards, pre and post retirement. Clayton was passionate about his faith, family, education and medicine. He was the best example of life-long learning and service. Clayton was a generous man sharing his time, money and knowledge without expecting anything in return.

Clayton is survived by his sons Paul (Julie) Kindred, ND and Mark, Detroit Lakes, MN, brother Thomas (Judy), Fargo, ND, sister Marlene (Don) Hoirup of Winston Salem, NC, sister-in-law Pat Jensen, three grandchildren; Kristen (Barrett) Haugan, Belgrade, MT, Kara (Brian) Koelzer, Manhattan, MT, and Andrew, Belgrade, MT and three beautiful great-grandchildren; Taylor, Blake, and Bowen.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Gloria and brothers, Jerome and Bill.

Join us as we celebrate the life of Clayton E. Jensen on Friday April 26, 2019; 11:00 a.m. at the First Lutheran Church, 912 Lake Avenue, Detroit Lakes, MN.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be sent to: Hospice of the Red River Valley or Detroit Lakes Ecumen Memory Care.

Arrangement have been entrusted to the West-Kjos Funeral Home of Detroit Lakes, MN.