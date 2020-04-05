|
Clayton Orlyn Sather was born July 12, 1932 in Valley City to Oscar and Clara (Olufson) Sather. He grew up in SW Barnes County where he also attended rural schools. He worked for area famers until entering the United States Army serving from November 4, 1952 to October 23, 1954 during the Korean Conflict.
Clayton was united in marriage to Marilyn JoAnn Paulson on December 15, 1955. They made their home in Valley City where he worked for Lennox Heating. In April of 1974, they moved to their farm near Litchville, North Dakota where he not only farmed the land but also raised cattle and horses. Clayton continued farming until the early 2000's. In 2009, they moved back into Valley City. Marilyn passed away May 7, 2017.
He was a member of Our Savior's Lutheran Church. He liked watching bull riding, rodeos, and wrestling. He spent many hours doing word search. Clayton liked being around people and had his morning breakfast with friends and meet up with others for his afternoon coffee. Most of all, he loved his family and enjoyed spending time with them.
He is survived by two sons, Steven (Candace Lukes) and Dale (Colleen) Sather, one daughter, Julie Opatz (Brian Himmerick) all of Valley City; five grandchildren, David (Ashley) Sather, Valley City, Tina (Rick) Bentley, Dilworth, MN, Mara (Andrew) Sylte, Williston, ND and Candace Opatz (Brandon Jund), Bismarck, ND, Lance Lukes, Valley City and seven great-grandchildren, Abby, Ella and Huxley Sather, Valley City, Huntyr Bentley, Dilworth, MN, MacKinnon and Branson Jund, Bismarck, Ayden Sylte, Williston. He is also survived by his sister Mavis Myers, Valley City and a brother Lyle Sather, Tucson, AZ.
He was preceded in death by his wife, infant twins – a daughter, Donna Sather and son, David Sather.
Clayton passed away April 3, 2020 at home surrounded by his family under the care of CHI Hospice.
Visitation will be held at Oliver-Nathan Funeral Chapel Thursday, April 9, 2020 from 2-5pm. A private family service will be held Friday, April 10, 2020 at Our Savior's Lutheran Church. The service will be live streamed at 2 pm on www.oliver-nathanchapel.com.
Funeral arrangements for Clayton have been entrusted to the care of the Oliver-Nathan Funeral Chapel.
Published in Valley City Times-Record on Apr. 6, 2020