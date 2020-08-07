Cleo Cieminski, 86, formerly of Valley City, ND and Aurora, CO, died on August 5, 2020 at home in Plymouth, MN after a short battle with pancreatic cancer. She was surrounded by her loving family as she was called home to be with her Lord, her husband, Jim, and daughter, Lisa. Cleo was born on July 27, 1934 to Reuben and Mae Elton in Dodge Center, MN and grew up in Canton, MN. She met her husband, Jim, at Winona State Teachers College. They were married on September 2, 1953, raising four children together. Cleo was an accomplished elementary school teacher for over 30 years. She enjoyed traveling, sewing, baking, coffee dates with friends, listening to classical music, going to the Minnesota Orchestra, and spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She is survived by three children: daughters Judy (Warren) Horne (Salem, OR); Patti (Mike) Lunak (Fargo, ND); and son Cort (Karen) Cieminski (Plymouth, MN); eight grandchildren and five great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Jim; daughter, Lisa; sisters, Colene Rice and Elizabeth Elton; and brother, Gerald Elton. She will be greatly missed, but she leaves a legacy of grace and love to all that she knew.
A memorial service will be held at 10:00AM on August 20 at Gearty-Delmore Funeral Chapel, 15800 37th Ave. North, Plymouth, MN 55446. The service will also be livestreamed online. There will be a link available on Cleo's obituary page on the funeral home website. Interment will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery (MN). In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Minnesota Public Radio.
Gearty-Delmore, 763-553-1411, www.gearty-delmore.com