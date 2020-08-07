1/1
Cleo Cieminski
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cleo's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cleo Cieminski, 86, formerly of Valley City, ND and Aurora, CO, died on August 5, 2020 at home in Plymouth, MN after a short battle with pancreatic cancer. She was surrounded by her loving family as she was called home to be with her Lord, her husband, Jim, and daughter, Lisa. Cleo was born on July 27, 1934 to Reuben and Mae Elton in Dodge Center, MN and grew up in Canton, MN. She met her husband, Jim, at Winona State Teachers College. They were married on September 2, 1953, raising four children together. Cleo was an accomplished elementary school teacher for over 30 years. She enjoyed traveling, sewing, baking, coffee dates with friends, listening to classical music, going to the Minnesota Orchestra, and spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She is survived by three children: daughters Judy (Warren) Horne (Salem, OR); Patti (Mike) Lunak (Fargo, ND); and son Cort (Karen) Cieminski (Plymouth, MN); eight grandchildren and five great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Jim; daughter, Lisa; sisters, Colene Rice and Elizabeth Elton; and brother, Gerald Elton. She will be greatly missed, but she leaves a legacy of grace and love to all that she knew.
A memorial service will be held at 10:00AM on August 20 at Gearty-Delmore Funeral Chapel, 15800 37th Ave. North, Plymouth, MN 55446. The service will also be livestreamed online. There will be a link available on Cleo's obituary page on the funeral home website. Interment will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery (MN). In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Minnesota Public Radio.
Gearty-Delmore, 763-553-1411, www.gearty-delmore.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Valley City Times-Record from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Gearty-Delmore - Plymouth Chapel - Plymouth
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Gearty-Delmore - Plymouth Chapel - Plymouth
15800 37th Ave North
Plymouth, MN 55446
763-553-1411
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gearty-Delmore - Plymouth Chapel - Plymouth

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved