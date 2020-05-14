Cliff Holter
Clifford "Cliff" Holter, 85, Dazey, ND passed away surrounded by his family at his home on May 13, 2020. A private funeral service for Cliff will be held. He will be laid to rest in St. Catherine Cemetery, Valley City, ND.
Lerud Mathias Funeral Home in Valley City is assisting Cliff's family with arrangements. An online guestbook and tribute page can be found at www.lerudschuldt.com

Published in Valley City Times-Record from May 14 to May 15, 2020.
