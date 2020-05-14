Clifford "Cliff" Holter, 85, Dazey, ND passed away surrounded by his family at his home on May 13, 2020. A private funeral service for Cliff will be held. He will be laid to rest in St. Catherine Cemetery, Valley City, ND.
Lerud Mathias Funeral Home in Valley City is assisting Cliff's family with arrangements. An online guestbook and tribute page can be found at www.lerudschuldt.com
Lerud Mathias Funeral Home in Valley City is assisting Cliff's family with arrangements. An online guestbook and tribute page can be found at www.lerudschuldt.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Valley City Times-Record from May 14 to May 15, 2020.