Dale Carl Lehfeldt
February 24, 1935 - January 11, 2020
Dale Carl Lehfeldt, 84 of Mexia, TX. passed away on January 11, 2020 at Providence Medical Center Waco, TX. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1100 East Commerce Street, Fairfield, TX with Pastor Jeff Salomon officiating.
Dale was born February 24, 1935 in Valley City, ND to Carl and Lillian (Barz) Lehfeldt. He graduated in 1953 from High School in Fingal, ND. He attended Valley City State College for 2 years. He was a school teacher in Jud and then Golva, ND for a total of 2 years. He joined the army and served here in the United States. He was proud of his paratrooper wings. After serving in the army he went to Seminary in Springfield, IL to be a pastor for the Lutheran Church Missouri Synod. His first parish was at both Immanuel Lutheran in Haxton and Faith Lutheran Crook, CO. Then he went back to Valley City State to finish his teaching degree. During this year he served as an assistant to the pastor of Trinity Lutheran Church Valley City, ND. The next place he served was Our Savior Bottineau, ND and Immanuel Willow Creek, ND. After that he served Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Lidgerwood, ND. Then he served St. Paul Lutheran in Natrona, KS. The next call was to Immanuel Lutheran in Mercedes, TX. After that he retired from full time church work, and took a part time call to Faith Lutheran in Mexia, TX. After fully retiring, he assisted the pastor at Trinity Lutheran Church in Fairfield, TX. In his retirement he spent volunteer hours at Caritas and lead services at various nursing homes in the area. He had a heart for sharing Jesus with everyone he met.
Dale was preceded in death by his parents, Carl & Lillian (Barz) Lehfeldt; brother Edwin Lehfeldt, Arthur Lehfeldt, and grandson William Brockmueller. He is survived by his wife Olive (Esby) Lehfeldt of Mexia, TX daughters Laura Deardoff and husband William of Bennington, NE, Deborah Johnson and husband Lewis of Pauls Valley, OK, Betty Brockmueller and husband Joseph of Brandon, SD, Nancy Lehfeldt of Wausau, WI, and Rachael Carder and husband Mitch of Mexia, TX. Grandchildren Michon (Brockmueller) Charles, Courtnie (Johnson) Blakemore, Athena (Johnson) Miles, Robert Brockmueller, William Deardoff, Nyssa Graap, Jonathan Deardoff, Corey Graap, David Carder, Katlyn Carder, and Nikalas Carder. Great Grandchildren Phillip Miles, Aubri Charles, Aiden Miles, Cody Charles, Jayce Charles, and Graydon Blakemore. His sisters and brother Esther Schreiner, Janet Crawford, Gloria Richart, James Lehfeldt, Helen Gwennap, and Sharon Sims. Also there are numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends.
Published in Valley City Times-Record on Jan. 15, 2020