|
|
Daniel Erling Reberg, 54, Valley City, ND passed away February 5, 2020 in Sanford Hospice House, Fargo, ND.
The funeral service will be 2 pm, Saturday, February 8 at Oliver-Nathan Funeral Chapel, Valley City with visitation from 1:00 – 2:00 pm.
Daniel was born July 22, 1965 to Erling and Norlene (Hovel) Reberg in Valley City and was raised on their family farm near Kathryn, ND. He attended and graduated from Kathryn High School in 1983. Following high school, Daniel worked for Gabel Construction and RRVW Railroad. He was united in marriage to Debie Correa on February 14, 2003 in Jamestown, ND and together they have a son, Jacob Reberg. Daniel later moved to Valley City where he worked for John Deere Manufacturing.
Daniel is survived by his son, Jacob Reberg, of Jamestown, his mother, Norlene Reberg of Valley City, sisters, Bonnie Reberg, Fargo, Susan (Wes) Larson, Leonard, ND, and Sandy (Kurt) Wagner, Wimbledon, ND, a sister-in-law, Ruth Reberg, Bismarck, ND, several nephews, nieces, and great nephews and nieces, and his beloved dog, Willie.
He was preceded in death by his father, Erling Reberg, and two brothers, Tim Reberg and an infant brother.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Oliver-Nathan Funeral Chapel, Valley City. An online guestbook is available at www.olivernathanchapel.com
Published in Valley City Times-Record on Feb. 6, 2020