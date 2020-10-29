1/
Daniel Steidl
Daniel Steidl, age 48, of Bismarck, ND, formerly of Fingal, ND, died Monday, October 19th near New Rockford, ND the result of an automobile accident. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 11:00 AM Tuesday, November 3rd at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Fingal, ND. Visitation will be held on Monday November 2nd from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Holy Trinity Catholic Church. A prayer service will be held at 7:00 PM Monday evening at the church. Due to COVID-19, all CDC suggestions as to service size and masks being worn will be followed. Inurnment will be in Holy Trinity Catholic Cemetery, Fingal, ND.

Published in Valley City Times-Record from Oct. 29 to Nov. 4, 2020.
