Lerud Schuldt Funeral Home - Valley City
515 Central Ave North
Valley City, ND 58072
701-845-3232
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Epworth United Methodist Church
Valley City, ND
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
7:00 PM
Epworth United Methodist Church
Valley City, ND
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Epworth United Methodist Church
Valley City, ND
Interment
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
North Dakota Veteran's Cemetery
Mandan, ND
1946 - 2019
Dannie Sheets Obituary
Dannie Sheets, age 73, of Valley City, ND, died Wednesday, December 4th at Mercy Hospital in Valley City. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, December 12th at Epworth United Methodist Church in Valley City. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 11th from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Epworth United Methodist Church. A prayer service will be held at 7:00 PM Wednesday evening at the church. Interment will be at 2:00 PM Friday, December 13th at the North Dakota Veteran's Cemetery in Mandan, ND. Funeral arrangements by the Lerud Mathias Funeral Home. An online guestbook is available at www.lerudschuldt.com
Published in Valley City Times-Record from Dec. 6 to Dec. 9, 2019
