Lerud Schuldt Funeral Home - Valley City
515 Central Ave North
Valley City, ND 58072
701-845-3232
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Epworth United Methodist Church
680 8th Ave SW
Valley City, ND
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
7:00 PM
Epworth United Methodist Church
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Epworth United Methodist Church
Valley City, ND
Interment
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
North Dakota Veteran's Cemetery
Mandan, ND
Resources
Dannie Sheets Obituary
Dannie Sheets, age 73, of Valley City, ND, died Wednesday, December 4th at Mercy Hospital in Valley City. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, December 12th at Epworth United Methodist Church in Valley City. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 11th from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Epworth United Methodist Church. A prayer service will be held at 7:00 PM Wednesday evening at the church. Interment will be at 2:00 PM Friday, December 13th at the North Dakota Veteran's Cemetery in Mandan, ND.
Dannie Dale Sheets was born in Jamestown, ND to Orville Clarence and Joyce Barbara (Gray) Sheets on July 05, 1946. His family eventually made their home in Goodrich, ND, where Dan attended school. On May 11, 1966, he enlisted in the Army and served at Fort Dix, NJ and Europe during Vietnam. After his first term, he settled back in Goodrich, ND where he met and married the love of his life, JoAnn Adele Brakel. They were married in Fessenden, ND on March 02, 1972. Dan and JoAnn moved to Devils Lake, ND in 1973 where he attended Lake Regional Community College earning his automotive degree in 1974. Dan served a time in the National Guard before re-enlisting in the Army in 1976. He was stationed at Fort Lewis, Washington. Two years later he was transferred to Boblingen, Germany near Stuttgart. After his honorable discharge in 1981, Dan and JoAnn moved their 3 daughters stateside, eventually settling in Valley City, ND. He worked in the automotive industry as a partsman until his retirement.
Dan loved reading his western books and re-read many series several times, never tiring of his favorite authors. He was also a huge fan of the old black and white movies and westerns. Another favored past-time was fishing the shoreline, whether successfully catching the big one or not. But Dan enjoyed his family the most. He loved dancing with JoAnn and they spent hours on the dance floor. His daughters and grandchildren were a great source of pride for him for anyone that would listen.
Dan is survived by his wife of 47 years, JoAnn; 3 daughters, Melanie (Wade) Elsner, Danielle (Ryan) Grenz, and Celeste (Dean) Breske; 8 grandchildren, Kylie (Tyler) Bormann, Trevor Breske, Seth Breske, Cody Grenz, Hailley Grenz, Erin (Nic) Hiam, Lindsay (Jon) Heidorn and Sean (Paige) Elsner; and 9 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his two brothers, Clarence "Skip" Sheets and Richard "Ricky" Sheets.
Funeral arrangements by the Lerud Mathias Funeral Home. An online guestbook is available at www.lerudschuldt.com
Published in Valley City Times-Record on Dec. 9, 2019
