Darcy Marie McGough, 67, Valley City, ND joined the love of her life December 16, 2019. She left here peacefully at her home surrounded by her loved ones.
A memorial service will be held at St. Catherine Catholic Church on Friday, December 20, 2019 at 10:30 AM. Visitation will be the hour prior to the service at the church.
Lerud Mathias Funeral Home is assisting Darcy's family with arrangements. An online guestbook is available at www.lerudschuldt.com
Published in Valley City Times-Record from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019