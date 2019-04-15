Darlene Boumont, age 79 of Valley City, ND, died Saturday, April 13th at Twin Town Villa, Breckenridge, MN. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM Thursday, April 18th at the Lerud Mathias Funeral Home Chapel in Valley City. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at the funeral home and one hour before the service Thursday morning. Interment will be in Woodbine Cemetery in the spring.

Darlene Mae Knudson, the daughter of Hilmer and Mary (Lockwood) Knudson, was born September 4, 1939 in Valley City, ND. Darlene grew up and attended school in Hasting, ND and graduated from Hastings High School in 1959. She enjoyed visiting with family and friends over a cup of coffee, making afghans, working in her yard, her garden and tending to her doll collection.

Darlene is survived by her son Rodney Helickson, Valley City, ND, three brothers, Jerry (Doris) Knudson, Walla Walla, WA, Kenneth (Judy) Knudson, Wahpeton, ND and Dale (Danette) Knudson, Valley City, ND; a step-daughter, JoLynn (Rick) Brandenberger, Hankinson, ND; numerous other family members.

Darlene was preceded in death by her parents, her husbands, Don Helickson and Allen Boumont, a daughter LoAnn Helickson, one brother Alvin and two sisters, Judy and Shirley.

Funeral arrangements by the Lerud-Mathias Funeral Home.