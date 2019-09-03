|
Darrell W. Wadeson, 83, West Fargo, ND passed away on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Bethany on 42nd Retirement Living, Fargo.
Darrell Walter Wadeson was born on June 11, 1936 at Nome, ND to J. Walter and Gladys (Scott) Wadeson. He grew up in Fingal and graduated from Fingal High School. He then attended NDSCS Wahpeton for a year. On September 23, 1956 Darrell married Gloria Schoeppach at Messiah Lutheran Church in Fingal. Darrell was a life-long farmer in the Fingal area until they moved to West Fargo in 2009. For many years Darrell and Gloria wintered in Bullhead City, AZ. He especially enjoyed working at "The Great Train Store" in Laughlin.
Darrell loved going to auction sales, tractor pulls and parades (actually being in them more) mostly so he could visit with the many people he would see and know. He also enjoyed spending time in his shed, playing cards, especially pinochle, whist, and blackjack. Over the years, Darrell belonged to the Eagles, Elks, and the Fingal Wildlife Club. Being a farmer was Darrell's passion and operating the family farm meant so much to him. He was so proud that the family farm is being operated by his grandson, Ryan. After he retired he would always be willing to shag parts, move pick-ups or any excuse to be on all of his grandsons' farms.
Darrell looked for any opportunity to have a party and made sure that everyone enjoyed themselves and had a good time.
Darrell's love for his family and friends ran deep and his sons-in-law held a special place in his heart. We will miss him dearly but will treasure all the special memories in our hearts forever.
Darrell is survived by his wife Gloria, of West Fargo, ND; four daughters: Cheryl (Kent) Rood, of Alice, ND, Lynette (Mark) Prestrude, of Alexandria, VA, Julie (Jeff) Buchholz, of Fingal, ND, and Patti (Ron) Killoran, of Detroit Lakes, MN; 11 grandchildren: Ryan (Jill) Rood, Corey (JoAnn) Rood, Jamie (Tim) Satrom, Jonathan (Kristin) Buchholz, Joshua (Margaret) Buchholz, Jesse Prestrude, Robert Prestrude, Erik Prestrude, Katie (Korey) Lorenz, Justin (Caitlin) Killoran, and Kristen Killoran; along with 21 great-grandchildren.
Darrell was preceded in death by his parents, son James, sister Zelda Kyser, and two brothers Wayne and Gerald Wadeson.
The family is grateful to Bethany on 42nd and Hospice of the Red River Valley for the special love and care they provided to Darrell and all of us.
Visitation is Friday September 6, 2019 from 5 until 7 PM at the West Funeral Home, West Fargo. Funeral will be Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 11 AM at West Funeral Home, West Fargo with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at Hillside Cemetery, Fingal, ND following the reception.
Published in Valley City Times-Record on Sept. 5, 2019