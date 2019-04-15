Darryln R. Hamilton, 61, of Sioux Falls, SD passed away on Saturday, April 13, 2019. Celebration of Life Services will be 10:00 AM Thursday, April 18, 2019 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls. Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 PM Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at the George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory.

Darryln was born in Long Beach, California on March 11, 1958. She and her family moved to Litchville ND, 1969 Darryln graduated from Litchville High School in 1976 where she was active in basketball, cheerleading, track and gymnastics.

Darryln was married to Dean Winkels in 1987 and together they had a son. Darryln worked as the Office Manager for Thompson Electric for the past 131/2 years. Darryln enjoyed bowling and golf and always looked forward to spending time with her Son, Ben and his family. Darryln was a lover of animals and recently rescued C-Bell her pride and joy and beautiful white Huskey.

Darryln is survived by her son, Ben (Kira) Winkels; mother, Marilyn McClaflin and (special friend Conrad Bueng); sister, Danita Olafson (Harlee); brother, Darryl Jr (Dana) and Granddaughter, Harper; several nephews, Logan, Lucas, Michael Olafson, and Brady McClaflin; nieces, Taylor and Kaitlyn McClaflin; and other family and friends.

Darryln is preceded in death by father, Darryl McClaflin Sr; and niece, Layne Marie McClaflin.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be given to Dog Days Hotel and Day Camp, Sioux Falls SD.