Daryl Klein, age 84, of Oriska, ND, died Saturday, March 21 in Fargo, ND surrounded by his family. Public visitation for Daryl will be held on Thursday, March 26th from 2:00 PM until 4:00 PM. A private family funeral service will be held. Interment with Military Honors will be in Hillside Cemetery near Valley City in the spring.
Daryl Gary Klein, the son of Clarence W. and Alice (Kuehn) Klein, was born August 24, 1935 in Juanita, ND. He attended schools in Carrington, ND and in the state of Oregon. He received his secondary education at Wa's hpeton State School of Science and DeVrys Technical Institute of Chicago where he received a degree in Electronics and Communications.
On December 28, 1963 he married Ramona Starke in Valley City. Daryl had an electronics business in New Rockford, ND and later the couple owned and managed the family motel and trailer court. In 1994, they retired to the family farm near Oriska, ND. They spent their winters in Mesa, AZ where they bought and remodeled homes.
Daryl is survived by his wife Ramona, Oriska, ND; their children, Daniel Klein, Fargo, ND Leeah (Roger) Howard, Denver, NC.
Daryl was preceded in death by his parents and a son, David Klein.
In lieu of memorials, the family prefers them to be given to the Hillside Cemetery Perpetual Care fund or the Billy Graham Ministries.
Funeral arrangements by the Lerud Mathias Funeral Home of Valley City. An online guestbook is available at www.lerudschuldt.com
Published in Valley City Times-Record on Mar. 24, 2020