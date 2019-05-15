|
|
David Aamold, age 65, of Lake Park, MN formerly of West Fargo, ND, died Wednesday, May 15th at his sisters residence in Lake Park under Hospice Care. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, May 18th at Cormorant Lutheran Church, Lake Park, MN. Visitation will held one hour before the service at the church on Saturday afternoon. Funeral arrangements by the Lerud Mathias Funeral Home of Valley City, ND. An online guestbook is available at www.lerudschuldt.com
Published in Valley City Times-Record from May 16 to May 17, 2019