Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lerud Schuldt Funeral Home - Valley City
515 Central Ave North
Valley City, ND 58072
701-845-3232
Visitation
Saturday, May 18, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Cormorant Lutheran Church
Lake Park, MN
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
2:00 PM
Cormorant Lutheran Church
Lake Park, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Aamold
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Aamold

Obituary Condolences Flowers

David Aamold Obituary
David Aamold, age 65, of Lake Park, MN formerly of West Fargo, ND, died Wednesday, May 15th at his sisters residence in Lake Park under Hospice Care. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, May 18th at Cormorant Lutheran Church, Lake Park, MN. Visitation will held one hour before the service at the church on Saturday afternoon. Funeral arrangements by the Lerud Mathias Funeral Home of Valley City, ND. An online guestbook is available at www.lerudschuldt.com
Published in Valley City Times-Record from May 16 to May 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now