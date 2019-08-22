|
|
David C. Drake, age 69, of Thayer, NE died Monday, August 19, 2019 at UNMC Buffett Cancer Center in Omaha, NE.
He is survived by his wife Barbara Drake of Waco, daughters Christine (Ronald) VanAusdal of Cheney, WA and Bobbie (Brian) Kommes of Howard, SD, sons Derek Drake of Lincoln, NE and Dustin (Staci) Drake of Waco.
Memorial services are scheduled for 10:00 AM, Friday, August 30, 2019 at St. Peter Lutheran Church, Gresham, NE with the Reverend Lee Seetin officiating. Inurnment with full military honors will follow in Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Thayer, NE. With light lunch to follow at Gresham Community Building.
It was Dave's wish to be cremated, and there will be no viewing. In following Dave's wishes however, the family will greet friends and family Thursday, August 29, 2019 from 4-7 pm at Dave's Man Cave at their home. The family asks to please BYOB along with your favorite stories about Dave. Camo and Hunter Orange welcome.
Memorials may be directed to UNMC Buffet Cancer Center, of Omaha, York 3990 Eagle's Scholarship Fund, or please make a blood or platelet donation in memory of Dave.
Condolences may be emailed to his family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary, York is handling arrangements.
Published in Valley City Times-Record on Aug. 26, 2019