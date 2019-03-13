A funeral service for David Merril Ekern, 72, Cooperstown, North Dakota will be 11:00 am Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at Oliver-Nathan Funeral Chapel in Valley City. He died Monday, March 11 at Griggs County Care Center. Burial will be at St. Paul's Cemetery rural Kathryn, ND in the spring.

David Merril Ekern was born February 23, 1947 in Valley City to Aaron and Gloria Ekern. David was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Kathryn. He grew up in the Kathryn area and graduated from Kathryn High School in 1965. Following his graduation, he worked for various farmers before being drafted into the Army. Upon his discharge, he lived in Valley City, ND working for Main Motors and later Farm Motors. He moved to Binford, ND and worked for Gilbertson's, Edlund Motors and later for Paintner Brothers.

David enjoyed the simple things in life; driving around and visiting with neighbors, hunting and fishing with his family, and watching a classical Western on the television.

David is survived by his daughter, Angie (Aaron) Berg, Portland, North Dakota, son, Jason (Robyn) Ekern, Shady Side, Maryland, and daughter, Michele; and brothers and sister, Gary (Donna) Ekern, Valley City, Loretta (LeRoy) Eggermont, Binford, ND, Paul (Mary) Ekern, Warren, MN, and Monte (Marion) Ekern, Kearney, NE and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and by his brother Richard.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Oliver-Nathan Funeral Chapel, Valley City.