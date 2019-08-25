|
Deacon Carl Orthman, 76, Valley City, ND passed away at his home while under the care of his family and CHI Health at Home and Hospice. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 11:00 AM on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at St. Catherine Catholic Church in Valley City. Visitation will be at the church on Wednesday from 5:00-7:00 PM. The Rosary will be prayed beginning at 7 with the prayer service to follow. Burial will be in St. Catherine Cemetery, Valley City.
Lerud Mathias Funeral Home in Valley City is assisting Carl's family with arrangements. An online guestbook is available at www.lerudschuldt.com. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the stained glass window fund at St. Catherine's.
Published in Valley City Times-Record from Aug. 26 to Aug. 30, 2019