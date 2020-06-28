Deacon Eugene "Gene" Klein, 85, Valley City, ND died peacefully at the Sheyenne Care Center in Valley City on June 25, 2020. The funeral mass for Gene will be celebrated on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 10:30AM in St. Catherine Catholic Church, Valley City. The wake will be held at St. Catherine Church as well beginning at 7:00PM, Wednesday, July 1, 2020, with public visitation starting at 5:00PM. He will be laid to rest at St. Catherine's Cemetery.
In lieu flowers of flowers, the family prefers donations to be made to St. Catherine's Church REACH (524 3rd Ave NE, Valley City, ND).
Lerud Mathias Funeral Home is assisting Gene's family with arrangements. An online guestbook and tribute page can be found at
www.lerudschuldt.com. The funeral service will be recorded and able to be viewed here as well.
Published in Valley City Times-Record from Jun. 28 to Jul. 3, 2020.