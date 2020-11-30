Dean Ford, 71, Jamestown, ND passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020 at St. Rose Care Center, LaMoure, ND.

Dean Ford was born April 12, 1949 at Trinity Hospital in Jamestown, ND to Harold and Selma (Odegaard) Ford. He attended grade school and graduated from Medina High School in Medina, ND.

Dean married Sandra Harriman on December 9, 1974 and they had two children Jeremy and Luciana Ford.

Dean worked as a mechanic and for the Jamestown Public School Systems. Later in life he became a registered Daycare Provider up until his retirement. Dean's greatest passions in life were his grandkids, as well as gardening and canning. Dean is also well known for his love and ability to make homemade wine. Dean would always lend a helping hand to anyone and his door was always opened to friends or anyone in need.

Dean is survived by his two kids Jeremy (Shannon) Ford, Medina, ND; daughter Luciana Ford, Jamestown, ND; nine grandchildren and five great grandchildren; one sister Laura Metzger, SeaTac, WA. He was preceded in death by his parents, older brother and two nephews.

Visitation will be 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Eddy Funeral Home. A private family prayer service will be held along with a private family funeral service at Eddy Funeral Home. Interment will be in Medina Cemetery, Medina, North Dakota.

Eddy Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

