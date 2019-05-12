Home

Oliver-Nathan Funeral Chapel
251 Central Ave S
Valley City, ND 58072
(701) 845-2414
Deanna Rae Arneson

Deanna Rae Arneson Obituary
Deanna Rae (Olson) Arneson passed away at home on May 10, 2019 at the age of 58. She was born on October 21, 1960 to Jane (Hass) and Leonard Olson. It was a beautiful fall day when she was born. She was a very active child. She attended Oriska Elementary School and Oriska High School where she graduated in the spring of 1978.
During her high school she worked at a Sheyenne Care Center and decided she would like to go into nursing. In 1980 she graduated for NDSSS with a LPN degree. She returned to the Care Center and also worked in Jamestown at the Mental Health Hospital. On February 3, 1989 she married Jim Arneson. In 1994 her and her husband moved to California. She passed her state boards in California and went to work at the Antelope Valley Care Center.
Subsequent to California she moved with her family to Minneapolis and then back to Valley City where they settled down. Health issues prevented her to work in the last few years.
She is survived by her husband, Jim Arneson, 5 children Ryan (Erin), Ashley, Danielle (Josh), Kyle and Lyndsay and 11 grandchildren; one brother, Darrell Olson (Janice) of Lancaster, California; a sister, Diane (Tom) Peterson of Valley City and sister-in-Law, Eloise Olson of Rural Valley City. She also is survived by several nieces (Stephanie Reidingler, Vicki Kline (Nick) Linda Anderson (Shawn) Charlene Fisher (Ray) Wendy (Troy), JoDee (Brent) Barbie (Tyson) and nephews Byron Olson and Lance Olson.
She was presided in death by her parents and brother, Dale Olson.
The memorial service for Deanna Rae will be 2 pm Thursday, May 16 at Oliver-Nathan Funeral Chapel, Valley City. Visitation will be one hour before the service in the chapel.
Funeral are arrangements by Oliver-Nathan Funeral Chapel. An online guestbook is available at www.oliver-nathanchapel.com
Published in Valley City Times-Record on May 13, 2019
