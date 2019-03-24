Deborah Langemo, age 61, of Valley City, ND, died Friday, February 22nd at Sanford Health, Fargo, ND. A prayer service will be held at 7:00 PM Friday, March 29th at the Lerud Mathias Funeral Home Chapel in Valley City. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, March 30th at the Funeral Home. Visitation will be held one hour before the services at the funeral home. Inurnment will be in Memory Gardens Cemetery near Valley City in the spring.

Deborah Ann Feigert, the daughter of Clarence and Esther (West) Feigert, was born in Baltimore Maryland. Deborah grew up in Valley City during her younger years and spent her teen years in Fargo graduating from Fargo North High School. After her graduation, she lived in Fargo for a time before she moved to Valley City in her early 20's where she married Bill Olson. They eventually separated and divorced. Deb was blessed with a daughter in October, 1982. Her daughter was her pride and joy. She was told by doctors she wouldn't be able to have children and following the unfortunate loss of 2, she was so overjoyed to find out about her pregnancy. Deb married a second time to Gene Langemo in the summer of 1990. They separated and divorced in 1998. Deb worked as a waitress most of her life. She also worked as a caregiver in a few long term care facilities. Following a back surgery in the early 1990's she was left unable to work. As a result, Deb ran an in home daycare for a few years until she was able to return to waitressing. Her hobbies and special interests included fishing, camping, country drives, and caring for others. She would go out of her way to help people even when she didn't have much more to offer than a place to sleep. She did what she could to help others get back on their feet when they were struggling and never expected anything in return. Deb loved animals. She always had cat(s) or dog(s) or both. She also had fish for a period time. Deb always had a pet no matter where she lived. She always found a way to have her pets and to assure they were taken care of

Deborah is survived by a daughter Angelic Langemo of Fargo, 1 grandson Joshua Kalabza of Fargo. 3 brothers Sonny (Jill) Feigert of West Fargo, Danny Feigert of Fargo, and Shawn (Vera) Feigert of Seattle WA. 2 nephews, 5 nieces, and many great nieces & nephews.

Deb was preceded in death by 2 heavenly Angel babies & her parents.