DelRose "Del" Wicks, age 96, of Jamestown, ND, formerly of Valley City, ND, died Sunday, September 27th at Ave Maria Village in Jamestown. A memorial service will be held at 10:00 AM Friday, October 2nd at Faith Lutheran Church in Valley City. Visitation will be held one hour before the service at the church. Inurnment will be in the Carrington City Cemetery, Carrington, ND.

DelRose Mae Reider was born Nov. 27, 1923, at Carrington, N.D., the daughter of Charles and Alma (Willey) Reider. She grew up in Carrington and graduated from Carrington High School in 1941. She married Wayne Wicks. They lived in Valley City, West Fargo, N.D., and later returned to Valley City. During her lifetime, she worked at KXJB, the Credit Bureau, for Gorman King, Paul Bjornson and Motor Vehicle Department and was an eligibility worker for 17 years at Barnes County Social Services until she retired. She then worked for Jodie Koch Scherr, an attorney. She was a notary public into her 90s. She moved to Ave Maria Village, Jamestown, in March 2018. She was a member of the VFW Auxiliary in Valley City. She liked to play bingo, go to casinos, dancing, music, contests and spending time with her cat, Salty, and foster cat, Max.

She is survived by a son, Steven, Valley City; four daughters, Gerry (Don) Chase, Shakopee, Minnesota; Linda Meland, Kathy (John) Steiner and Janice Lucero, all of Jamestown; six grandchildren, Johannah Wicks, Fargo; Shawn (Robin) Logan, West Fargo; and Zachary Hemness, Breanne Cox and Katee (Antonio Arroyos) Cox, all Jamestown; Peter Chase, Shakopee; and 10 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by an infant son, Michael; her parents; a brother and two sisters.

