Dennis Maresh
Dennis Maresh, 72, Valley City, ND passed away at his home surrounded by his family on June 1, 2020. Visitation will be held at the Lerud Mathias Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 9 from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM. He will be laid to rest at the ND National Cemetery near Fargo, ND on Wednesday morning followed by the funeral service at 2:00 PM at the Valley City Eagles Club. The funeral service as well as the committal ceremony will be recorded and available to view along with his obituary at www.lerudschuldt.com
Lerud Mathias Funeral Home in Valley City is assisting the family with arrangements. An online guestbook is available at www.lerudschuldt.com

Published in Valley City Times-Record from Jun. 2 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
9
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Lerud Schuldt Funeral Home - Valley City
JUN
10
Funeral
02:00 PM
Eagles Club
Funeral services provided by
Lerud Schuldt Funeral Home - Valley City
515 Central Ave North
Valley City, ND 58072
701-845-3232
