Dennis Maresh, 72, Valley City, ND passed away at his home surrounded by his family on June 1, 2020. Visitation will be held at the Lerud Mathias Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 9 from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM. He will be laid to rest at the ND National Cemetery near Fargo, ND on Wednesday morning followed by the funeral service at 2:00 PM at the Valley City Eagles Club. The funeral service as well as the committal ceremony will be recorded and available to view along with his obituary at www.lerudschuldt.com
Lerud Mathias Funeral Home in Valley City is assisting the family with arrangements. An online guestbook is available at www.lerudschuldt.com
Lerud Mathias Funeral Home in Valley City is assisting the family with arrangements. An online guestbook is available at www.lerudschuldt.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Valley City Times-Record from Jun. 2 to Jun. 10, 2020.