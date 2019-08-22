|
|
Diana Martin, 68, Jamestown, ND died Saturday August 17, 2019 at Sanford Health in Fargo surrounded by her family.
Diana was born September 19, 1950 at San Diego, CA, the daughter of Boston Martin and Harriett Lucille Rarrick. She moved to Burdett, NY when she was 4 where she lived with her grandparents Edwin and Harriett Emily Rarrick. She received her elementary education and later obtained her GED. She moved to Elmira, NY where she married Irving Kline in 1972 and together they had 3 children Kelli, David and Boston. In 1981 the family moved to Denver, CO where Boston was born. The family moved to Galesburg, ND in 1984 and then moved to Bradenton Beach, FL in 1986. In 1987 Diana moved her and the children back to ND with stops in Galesburg, Mayville, Valley City and Casper WY for a couple years eventually settling in Jamestown ND for the last 25 years. She entered Eventide in 2014 due to her MS. After her passing she donated her brain and other tissue to the Rocky Mountain MS research foundation.
She was loving, caring and protective of her family. She always placed her family's needs above her own, never wanting to bother anyone. She was a doting grandma with a heart full of love for each and every grandchild, none of whom could ever do any wrong in her eyes. She was always saying they're fine, let them be, no matter what they were doing. Her tough exterior and loving, caring, protective heart will be missed by many including her children but more than anything else her grandchildren.
Diana is survived by her children, Kelli Kline, Fargo, ND; David (Tammy) Kline, Valley City, ND; Boston (Starla Radtke) Kline, Jamestown, ND; 7 grandchildren, Diamond (Brandon) Jones, Zachary (Dani Beach) Kline, Austin (Emmie) Meshefski, Brian Kline, Alexis Kline, Carson Radtke, Irving Kline; 3 great grandchildren; Anders, Charlie and Jaxen; 2 sisters, Emily Swartz, Burdett NY; Theresa Lewis, Newport News, VA, 2 brothers, Boston Martin, Burdett, NY; Kevin Sweet, Elmira, NY and her significant other, Duane George and his family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a granddaughter, Brooklyn Jean Kline 2 brothers, Meredith and Michael and 1 sister Rheba.
Memorial Service - 1:00 PM Saturday August 24, 2019 at the Eventide Chapel in Jamestown
In Lieu of Flowers the family requests memorials to: Rocky Mountain Multiple Sclerosis Center
Online Guest book- www.hautfuneralhome.com
Published in Valley City Times-Record on Aug. 23, 2019