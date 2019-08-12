|
|
Diane Kay (Olson) Peterson passed away on Friday, August 9, 2019 at Sanford Hospital in Fargo, ND at the age of 68.
She was born August 5, 1951 to Leonard and Jane (Hass) Olson in Valley City, ND. She attended Oriska High School and graduated in 1969 and went on to attend Interstate Business College in Fargo, graduating in 1970.
On January 25, 1970, she married Thomas W. Peterson in Hawaii at the Army base, Fort Derossey. She came back to the states and went to work for Zwick and Lorenz Dental Associates, then in the VCSU Administration office in Valley City.
In March of 1984, they moved to Lancaster, CA where she went to work for Rockwell Aerospace and continued to work in aviation until she retired from Southern California Aviation in June 2018.
Diane and Tom recently moved back home to Oriska, ND.
Diane is survived by her husband of 49 years, Tom Peterson; her 3 daughters, Wendy (Troy) Adams of Colorado, JoDee (Brent) Lundstedt of Wyoming, and Barbie (Tyson) Williams of California; 8 grandchildren, Taylor Peterson, Tory and Trisha Adams, Bailey Wadsworth and Brendan Lundstedt, Cierra Addington, Catlyn and Zackery Williams; 6 great grandchildren, Liam, Henry, Bentley, Logan, Keagan, and Leo. She is also survived by her oldest brother, Darrell (Jan) Olson; sister-in-law, Eloise Olson; brother-in-law, Jim Arneson; mother-in-law, Beatrice Peterson; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Joel (Debbie) Peterson and Kathy (Mark) Nelson; brothers-in-law, Rodney Peterson and Robert Peterson Jr.; along with many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; Leonard and Jane Olson; brother, Dale Olson; sister, Deanna Arneson; father-in-law, Robert Peterson; and sister-in-law, Linda Huseby.
The memorial service for Diane will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church, Valley City on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at 2:00 PM. Following the service, guests are invited to the VFW for a time of fellowship and refreshments. If you'd like to order flowers, please call Dakota Rose at 701-845-3291.
Lerud Mathias Funeral Home is assisting Diane's family with arrangements. An online guestbook is available at www.lerudschuldt.com
Published in Valley City Times-Record on Aug. 13, 2019