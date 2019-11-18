Home

Donald Nelson Obituary
Donald Marvin Nelson, 74, Valley City, North Dakota, will be 10 am Friday, November 22, 2019 at the Chapel of Saint Raphael, Sheyenne Care Center, Valley City. He died Saturday, November 16th at Sheyenne Care Center.
Donald Marvin Nelson was born July 24th 1945 in Nome ND, the son of Edvik and Myrna Nelson (Peterson). He attended schooling's Litchville and later graduated from Valley City in 1963. Don served in the United States Army and return to Valley City.
He was united in marriage to Betty Weidner on April 29th, 1967. They made their home in Valley City where he was a masonry worker for Scherr Construction in Valley City and later for Buckley Masonry out of West Fargo. Betty passed away August 11, 2018.
Don enjoyed hunting, fishing and watching the grandkids participate in sports.
He was preceded in death by his parents and wife.
Don is survived by 2 daughters, Kimberle (Greg) Lyon, Fargo, ND; Tracie (Ryan) Zaun, Buffalo, ND; grandchildren Cody Nelson-Olstad and fiancee Kelley Grogan, Fargo, ND; Kiana Bakalar and friend Happy Rivard, Grand Forks, ND; great-granddaughter Olivia Olstad as well as a sister Marilyn McClaflin and brother Terry (Lynette) Nelson; nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are by Oliver-Nathan Funeral Chapel, Valley City. An online guestbook is available at www.oliver-nathanchapel.com
Published in Valley City Times-Record on Nov. 19, 2019
