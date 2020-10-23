Donalee Hansen, age 59, of Valley City, ND, died Thursday, October 22nd at her residence surrounded by her family under Hospice of the Red River Valley Care. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, October 28th at St. Catherine's Catholic Church in Valley City. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 27th from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at the Lerud Mathias Funeral Home. The Rosary will be recited at 6:30 PM Tuesday evening at the funeral home. A vigil service will be held at 7:00 PM Tuesday evening at the funeral home. Inurnment will be in St. Catherine's Catholic Cemetery.

