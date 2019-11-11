|
Donna Mae Kupitz, 83, Bismarck, ND; went home to be with her Lord on November 8, 2019, at CHI St. Alexius Health.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm on Thursday November 14, 2019 at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck, where a prayer service will begin at 7:00 pm.
A memorial service will be held at 10:00 am on Friday November 15, 2019, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 106 Osage Avenue, Bismarck, with Pastor Craig Schweitzer officiating.
Burial will be at 1:00 pm on Friday November 15 at the ND Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.
Donna was born on March 18, 1936, in Rutland, ND to Harry and Martha Christensen. She went to school in Rutland, where she participated in basketball, tap dancing, and worked at the bowling alley as a pin setter before graduating. On October 10, 1953, Donna was united in marriage to Dick Kupitz, of Gwinner, ND. They were married for 65 years. She was his 'Honey'.
The family moved from Lisbon to Valley City, ND where Donna served as the office manager for Valley Paint & Glass and at the YMCA after moving to Bismarck, ND. Her children and grandchildren were her real passion. Over the years, Donna has been affectionately called Peewee by her high school friends, Tilda by her kids and her grandchildren loved calling her Grandma Donna, Great-grandma Donna and her most recent title was GG. Donna enjoyed baking, especially around the holidays. Her kids and grandkids couldn't wait to get their box of goodies, especially her frosted sugar cookies. She could have made millions selling her caramel rolls.
Donna was proud to have her family members serve in the military, excel in sports, and follow their chosen path in life. Donna and Dick were proud parents of 6 children, grandparents of 16, and great-grandparents of 14.
There was nothing better than eating nachos and watching a Twins game with Grandma Donna. You always knew who her favorite players were and the ones that didn't live up to her expectations.
Donna was devoted in worshipping and serving her Lord as a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. She enjoyed being a member of the Ruth Circle and serving on the funeral and wedding planning committees. Donna delivered meals on wheels and volunteered in the church office.
Donna is survived by her children Pandy (Doug) Anderson, Mike (Barbara) Kupitz, Barb (Bob) Sturdevant-Bossert, Dixie (Tex) Claymore, Tamie Fischbach, Ric Kupitz; grand-children Daron (Trisha), Sara (Erick), Christina (David), Nicolas, Travis, Ryan, Megan, Kaylee (Drew), Mae, Maggie, Jeffrey (Kaley), Cody, Melinda, Ian, Max, Jay; great-grandchildren Logan, Baylen, Kylie, Bailey, Whitten, Daxton, Grady, Miles, Jaida, Janessa, Isabella, Jack, Owen, Alex; brother Eddie Christensen; sister-in-laws Betty (Curt) Borgen, Kandyce (Gene) Sandstrom, and Willene Kupitz. She leaves behind many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends; this includes her Wednesday morning coffee group.
She was preceded in death by her husband Dick, parents Harry and Martha Christensen, sister-in-law Pat Christensen, mother and father-in-law Ed and Jane Kupitz, brother-in-laws Ed Kupitz and Jack Crellin, grandson Wil Kupitz, son-in-laws Tom Sturdevant and Mark Fischbach; and Kermit Sandstrom.
Memorials are preferred to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Bismarck, ND; and ND Veterans Cemetery, Mandan, ND.
Published in Valley City Times-Record on Nov. 12, 2019